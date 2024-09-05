who will make the cut?

the real sushi and sashimi are going on a trip later this month. the rest of the pig litter are all agog guessing over who among them will accompany sushi and sashimi. peppa the pig says she's a renown celebrity so she should go. miss rosetta says she's the official mascot so she should go. the haughty duchess peg says she should go because she's a duchess but providing there is sufficient security detail. so little sharon farts on her to the delight of the litter as obviously they don't like her. shari, shelley, suki and saskia are hoping one of them will be chosen. sushi and sashi are confident they will be chosen as they are the official stand-ins for sushi and sashimi.



hmmm... there's a problem, ain't it? there'd be lots of squealing in the days to come. i'm having a headache already!



for week 34 of the 52 captures challenge, the theme is 'toys'.