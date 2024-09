ninon shawl

this is a shawl that i use (or used to use) when attending posh parties. i wear it with a strapless black or red silk or satin shift dress. it is made of pineapple fibre, which a long time ago. is produced only in the Philippines. it is strictly to decorate and enhance a simple dress. this one is not as expensive as the hand-embroidered ones which even my dollar could not afford, or won't afford.