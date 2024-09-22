Previous
i'm out of this world! by summerfield
Photo 4193

i'm out of this world!

this week's 52 frames challenge is levitation. sadly, i discovered that the laptop where my photoshop programs are installed has died. it could be that the battery has altogether died and need replacement. the really darned thing is that i have no idea what my photoshop password is as it was installed eight years ago by someone who has disappeared from the face of the earth.

so i had to make do with doing layering in ribbet which was quite difficult. mais c'est la vie!

in any case, this is a composite of four different photographs, all mine -- the moon is from this week's eclipse shots, the earth is from yesterday's sojourn at the aquarium with the granddaughter (it is actually a very large lamp), the self portrait from a couple of years ago, and the stars from the only 'astro' photoshoot i've done during my third year of 365 (the results of which were all crappy), with a fifth layer being one of the space textures in ribbet.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise