i'm out of this world!

this week's 52 frames challenge is levitation. sadly, i discovered that the laptop where my photoshop programs are installed has died. it could be that the battery has altogether died and need replacement. the really darned thing is that i have no idea what my photoshop password is as it was installed eight years ago by someone who has disappeared from the face of the earth.



so i had to make do with doing layering in ribbet which was quite difficult. mais c'est la vie!



in any case, this is a composite of four different photographs, all mine -- the moon is from this week's eclipse shots, the earth is from yesterday's sojourn at the aquarium with the granddaughter (it is actually a very large lamp), the self portrait from a couple of years ago, and the stars from the only 'astro' photoshoot i've done during my third year of 365 (the results of which were all crappy), with a fifth layer being one of the space textures in ribbet.