pesky tik-tokers

chanced upon this group yesterday coming from the market. first i saw a humongous froth of pink tulle ruffles. i thought it was a wedding entourage, but i noticed the four men carrying cameras and no other 'bridal' participants. turned out they're doing video for tik-tok! why their favourite spot is right in the middle of a busy intersection baffles the mind. but at least this group is sensible enough to do this on a sunday when downtown traffic is only at 75%. i've seen people posing and doing all sorts of stupidity in the middle of rush hour and you can imagine the noise when multiple cars press on their horns. i can't grasp people's minds these days!