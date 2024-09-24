not the angelus hour

a man had been stalking me since two weeks ago. well, probably he just wanted to make my acquaintance but it's eerie how he shows up when i'm waiting for the bus at different times. the first time was a Sunday; he was driving a top down car (at that time i didn't know the brand or model and i didn't care really) and he stopped in front of me and asked if he can give me a ride. i just gave him a once over, stepped back and looked away. fortunately the bus was coming. three days later i was at the bus stop again around after lunch and he stopped again. there were three older ladies who were also waiting for the bus at the time. the man said: "hi, babe! hop in i'll give you a ride." feeling rather brave because there were other people, i sneered at him and told him "how do i know you're not an axe murderer?" to be honest, he was a rather good looking older man. he replied back to me, "do i look like an axe murderer?" to which i replied "ted bundy was an eye candy, and so was paul bernardo." the ladies behind me laughed. and the man said "oh, come on babe!" i told him to get lost, fortunately again, the bus was coming.
then yesterday, on impulse i went out to get eggs as i ran out, this was late in the afternoon. and there he was again. i frankly told him that his "invitations" are bordering on bullying and stalking and that i was going to report him to the police. he then stepped on the gas like some stupid a**hole, his tires actually making a mark on the road.
his car was a BMW but his license plate had a coloured plastic cover that made deciphering the numbers quite impossible, plus i wasn't quick enough with my iPhone.
if there is anything i hate being called is "babe" -- call me a witch, a b***h, an ***hole, but babe, for some reason i feel insulted. even when i was a young woman i hated being called "babe". i remember several years ago, the ex called me 'babe' a one-time anomaly and which he said was a joke. suffice it to say, his prized crystal vase exploded into a million pieces right in front of him.
