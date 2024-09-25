disappearing act

this shot was from yesterday when we had an on and off downpour beginning in the morning. in the afternoon, it cleared a little bit, but the clouds remained low. it amused me to watch the CN tower and the skyline slowly disappeared as the low lying dark clouds passed over Toronto.



i was watching a documentary about the various scams being perpetrated on seniors; mostly, seniors living alone are the targets. during laundry this morning, one of the younger women in the building who always come an hour later told me about one of the senior lady tenants in the next building who was scammed for $75,000. the senior lady lives alone, and probably lonely as she's always friendly and talks at length to tenants she encounters in the building's public areas. '



during our discussion, i mentioned to the young lady, Laura, about the 'stalker' i mentioned in my post yesterday. it was then i realized that the man probably has observed that i am always about by myself which means he lives in one of the buildings in the area where he could observe people walking by to get to the bus stop. i told Laura that i have no illusion of any man being 'interested' in me in 'that way' although i take care of my appearance. so Laura agreed with me that the man is probably a scammer and is targeting me thinking i'm a possible dupe. if that is so, then good luck to him because there's no way i will compromise whatever (little) money i have in my name. and certainly, i am not one to fall for any amount of 'flattery'.



the next time i go anywhere to take the bus, Laura says i should call her and if she's available she will walk on the other side of the street just to see if the 'stalker' shows up again.