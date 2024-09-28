up!

an Air Canada plane takes off while the plane i was on was waiting its turn on the runway. not a very good capture, considering the window of my plane was dirty and the camera was focusing on the dirt. plus the subject plane was moving so fast. lesson: panning an airplane is not a good idea from inside another airplane.



i have a mind to submit this for this week's 'mode of transportation' challenge over at 52 frames. but i am first to admit that although the composition is not bad, the plane is blurry. i have other plane photos which i took whilst waiting for my flight to Chicago which are more reasonably better than this, but i will wait until the last minute to decide which i would post. hopefully, though, i won't forget. 🤣