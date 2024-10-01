Previous
the Bugs at 3 by summerfield
Photo 4200

the Bugs at 3

when i was in the states, my sister-in-law and i were browsing through photo albums when i chanced a photo album solely dedicated to Bugsy's photos when he was still a little boy. the cake has three candles so it would have been his third birthday.

i used to have fancy birthday parties for him and his cousins and playmates, fancy being having so much food and balloons, and also inviting the children around the neighborhood. for this birthday, he wanted to be a soldier thus the little uniform and the gun that today, in this country, would be a big no-no.

i took the photo using an instamatic camera.
summerfield

Diane ace
He looks so happy!
October 12th, 2024  
