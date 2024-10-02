a missed opportunity

my nephew drove me to the airport during the morning rush hour. i had a missed opportunity whilst we were stalled in traffic long before this photo was taken.



a JAL (Japan airline) jumbo jet was running slowly along a runway that crosses the highway. i think my jaw fell to the car's floor when i saw it. i was so much in awe at seeing that spectacle that i was too slow (perhaps i just forgot) to fish my camera out of my purse to take its picture. when i came to, the car was under the runway already and the jet had long passed. but what a sight!



it was almost as awesome as when, in 1984, when i was in Belgium, we were driving to Amsterdam at some high speed and i saw sailboats on a 'highway' that crossed the highway; old flame said it was a really wide canal. add to that, a KLM jetliner passed overhead with its landing gears engaged as it made its landing at the Schiphol airport. there are just some unbelievable sights that get etched in your mind and you feel privileged to have witnessed them because not everyone gets to see sights like that.



this United jetliner was moseying down towards a runway or perhaps towards one of the hangars, as traffic started to pick up soon after.



just filling in gaps, no need to comment.