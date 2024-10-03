it's a new day

i try to go for my morning walk as early as i can which means i don't always get to see this. i am always in awe of the sky's colours during daybreak and at dusk.



this was my submission to 52 frames' "a quiet moment" theme last week.



i have been so engrossed in my writing that i forget to post or take photos. also i noticed that whenever i come home from travelling or being away for more than two days, i find myself in a stupor, my brain stagnant and i have to drag myself to do anything. it's a good thing i have quite a few options to drag myself into doing, but then my attention span i think has shrunk and i forget quite often what it is i'm supposed to do. 😂