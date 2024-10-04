Sign up
Photo 4203
autumn leaves
the manor across the street from my building lends a stark contrast to the changing colours around it. one day i swear i will paint this structure when i have more energy to do it.
just filling in a blank spot. no need to comment.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
0
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
6354
photos
175
followers
114
following
1152% complete
4199
4200
4201
4202
4203
4204
4205
4206
Views
3
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
4th October 2024 6:36pm
