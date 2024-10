fire!

i needed a new fan brush so i rushed to Michaels art store this afternoon to get one. as i retraced my steps back to the subway station, i passed by a bowling alley, the only one apparently in Toronto, with this mural of a ball on fire painted on the entire wall of the building. i thought a portion of it would make for a nice abstract photo for week 40 of the 52 captures challenge. (also because i was right next to the wall and traffic was rather busy to cross the street.)