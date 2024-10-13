an afternoon at the waterfront

'panorama' is this week's assignment over at 52 frames. i had a mind to go The Brickworks and shoot the city skyline with the changing colours of the valley but i wasn't so inclined to go up a steep hill to do that. so the waterfront was where my feet led me. the bonus was that i was able to partake of my favourite beavertail.



stitched two photos in ribbet to get this panoramic effect. do not look too closely or you will see my very defective processing skills.



also fulfilling albeit belatedly the 'panorama' challenge for week 28 of the 52 captures challenge.