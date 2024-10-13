Previous
an afternoon at the waterfront by summerfield
an afternoon at the waterfront

'panorama' is this week's assignment over at 52 frames. i had a mind to go The Brickworks and shoot the city skyline with the changing colours of the valley but i wasn't so inclined to go up a steep hill to do that. so the waterfront was where my feet led me. the bonus was that i was able to partake of my favourite beavertail.

stitched two photos in ribbet to get this panoramic effect. do not look too closely or you will see my very defective processing skills.

also fulfilling albeit belatedly the 'panorama' challenge for week 28 of the 52 captures challenge.
katy ace
I think this is terrific and would not be able to tell it was stitch together at all because of your med skills. That Beaver tail sounds delicious.
October 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks pretty good with the tall ships at dock too!
October 14th, 2024  
