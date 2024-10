happy thanksgiving

we Canadians celebrate our thanksgiving during the second Monday of October. we had our 'community' dinner where once again i played photographer and receptionist and server. i also had to photograph a couple, who are also members of our congregation, who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last August so i also played portraitist before i actually did my bit at the dinner.



this here is our church's altar which i shot yesterday for our next year's newsletter cover.