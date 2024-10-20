Previous
the McGradys by summerfield
Photo 4212

the McGradys

Jean and Alister are members of our church's congregation. they're both lovely people. 60 years from when they got married, they're still very sweet with each other.

before i embarked on my photographing and reception duties during our community dinner, i took photos of this lovely pair for their 60th anniversary. the anniversary was actually in August but circumstances happened and we only managed to do the photoshoot this time.

they were both happy with the 3 different shots i had printed, both in colour and black and white. it was difficult to make Alister smile so this shot was quite the coup.

lighting - the overhead light and sunshine from the left. i used my silver reflector to light up Alister's left side. i'd have brought the softbox and the ring light but they were quite heavy so i made do with what was more convenient to carry. there are catchlights in the eyes, but they're too tiny to see here, but in the printed version they're actually quite visible.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise