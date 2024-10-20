the McGradys

Jean and Alister are members of our church's congregation. they're both lovely people. 60 years from when they got married, they're still very sweet with each other.



before i embarked on my photographing and reception duties during our community dinner, i took photos of this lovely pair for their 60th anniversary. the anniversary was actually in August but circumstances happened and we only managed to do the photoshoot this time.



they were both happy with the 3 different shots i had printed, both in colour and black and white. it was difficult to make Alister smile so this shot was quite the coup.



lighting - the overhead light and sunshine from the left. i used my silver reflector to light up Alister's left side. i'd have brought the softbox and the ring light but they were quite heavy so i made do with what was more convenient to carry. there are catchlights in the eyes, but they're too tiny to see here, but in the printed version they're actually quite visible.