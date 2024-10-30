abandoned

i forced myself to leave the apartment as i was feeling a bit better. the photos of the McGrady's which i had had printed were ready for pick up so i ventured downtown to pick them up at the camera store. one wall of the shop, from ceiling to floor is decorated with all these old cameras and other photographic gears from all those years ago and almost all brands, cheap, mid-priced and expensive. i had a photo printed for my Christmas cards but the machine had to be restarted and so whilst waiting, i took a couple of photos of the wall. i even 'promoted' 365project to a few people.



catching up with week 41 of the 52 captures challenge; the challenge for that week was 'forgotten' - abandoned, left behind, cast aside, forsaken, eighty-sixed. i thought this best captures that challenge.