salariat, ret.
Photo 4222

salariat, ret.

what does a retired salariat do these days? well, not work, that's for sure, but a lot of silly things especially during Hallow e'en night!

a salariat is a white collar worker or someone who is paid a salary instead of an hourly wage.

well, i am still recovering from that pesky coughing episode so couldn't go out to take photos of even sillier people who are dressed for tonight's events. although this morning, i saw three princesses, in blue, yellow and pink, Snow White, a miniature Michael Jordan 🤣, a miniature cop wielding a baton and hitting his mother accidentally on the shin, and a class of teenage students on the prowl wearing all kinds of costumes with their butterfly teachers.

for fiveplustwo's halloween theme this week.

also for week 42 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which was 'humour'.

happy Hallow e'en, everyone! be careful out there!
summerfield

katy ace
A very elegant looking salariat if I do say myself
November 1st, 2024  
