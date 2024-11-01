tulips in November

one would think that tulips in November would cost an arm and a leg but today at the supermarket, but believe it or not, they were actually the cheapest. this bunch has 15 stems, and cost $14.99. the other bouquets' prices ranged from $18 to sky's the limit and they did not appeal to me. so when i saw these in the store's cooler, it grabbed them.



in the old country, today is a religious feast called "All Souls Day" when we celebrate the souls of our dearly departed. technically, in the Roman Catholic calendar, it is celebrated on the second day of November after All Saints Day which is celebrated on November first. days before the event, we go to the cemetery to clean and refresh the tombs and clear its surroundings. then on the day we celebrate by keeping vigil by the tombs of our departed family members and/or relatives, lighting candles and saying prayers.



for my sister and i, we commemorate this day by lighting a candle either at the church (my sister does that) or by lighting a candle before my mother's framed photo at home. i wanted to spruce up the little makeshift altar with a vase of flowers. i was going to give in to buying a fifteen-dollar bouquet of 4 roses (highway robbery, i know) when i remembered that my mother when she was alive hated roses. so when i saw the tulips and compared the prices, it was a no-brainer.