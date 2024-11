it's only the start of November and Christmas is in full force in stores and malls. radio stations (they still exist, amazingly) are already playing Christmas songs.i have quite a few invites for parties, mostly falling on or around the five days surrounding the 25th, which i have all turned down because i intend to spend those days by myself and quietly, except for the church family dinner.day one of the One Week Only challenge https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/49936/2024-one-week-only and today's challenge is 'rule of odds'.