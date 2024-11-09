Previous
alien-esque by summerfield
alien-esque

in the mood for crispy onion rings and i had the idea to make them myself. i cut up an onion that's been in the fridge for like forever, a little bit squishy already. my imagination, for once not in the gutter, but i thought this looks like an alien spawning alien babies. frankly , i don't know how alien babies look like, but this onion got discarded tout de suite. i just hope the mother ship doesn't find out about it. 🤣

for the food photography challenge today of the one week only challenge.

also, this week, fill the frame is the theme over at 52 frames and this was my entry.
summerfield

Corinne C
Super close up!
November 10th, 2024  
