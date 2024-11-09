alien-esque

in the mood for crispy onion rings and i had the idea to make them myself. i cut up an onion that's been in the fridge for like forever, a little bit squishy already. my imagination, for once not in the gutter, but i thought this looks like an alien spawning alien babies. frankly , i don't know how alien babies look like, but this onion got discarded tout de suite. i just hope the mother ship doesn't find out about it. 🤣



for the food photography challenge today of the one week only challenge.



also, this week, fill the frame is the theme over at 52 frames and this was my entry.