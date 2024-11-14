the only one

a long time ago back in another universe when i started writing, my writing mentor gave me this advice: to "write what I know". that and to have Strunk & White's book "The Elements of Style" as a handy reference. invaluable advice indeed, but even before then, i already owned a copy of the book when my literature teacher gave me hers.



over the years, i've had different editions of this book, and when i taught ESL as a volunteer thirty-some years ago, i would even gift a copy of this book to my students, or friends who ventured into writing.



for week 45 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge was "books".

