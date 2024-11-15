Previous
fly away by summerfield
Photo 4237

fly away

i found me a driving buddy, someone willing to depreciate the value of their car by driving me to wherever i wanted to go. 😂 but really the driving buddy was just kind to drive me around the Niagara area for photo opportunities.

driving along the Niagara river, i saw this heron standing still watching the ducks swimming by. i asked the driver to back up slowly so as not to startle the darn thing and it continued to stand still. when i lifted and aimed the camera, just as i pressed the shutter, the darn thing flew away.
summerfield

