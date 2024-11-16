Previous
vineyard mural by summerfield
vineyard mural

saw this mural in the building of the Niagara Orchard and Vineyard Corp. while driving around Niagara-on-the-Lake this morning looking a a lighthouse.

this is for week 44 of the 52 captures challenge for its graffiti/street art prompt.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful mural
November 17th, 2024  
