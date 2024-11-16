Sign up
Previous
Photo 4237
vineyard mural
saw this mural in the building of the Niagara Orchard and Vineyard Corp. while driving around Niagara-on-the-Lake this morning looking a a lighthouse.
this is for week 44 of the 52 captures challenge for its graffiti/street art prompt.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
1
1
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6385
photos
177
followers
113
following
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
Tags
summerfield-52captures2024
,
52wc-2024-w44
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful mural
November 17th, 2024
