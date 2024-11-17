port Dalhousie lighthouses

the weather cheated us on Saturday when we went for a drive around the Niagara region. the promised cloud lifting by mid morning did not happen but lasted the whole day.



our first stop was the Dalhousie lighthouses. this is the rear lighthouse and the front lighthouse is at the end of this walkway. i didn't go to the other end as it was a rather blustery day. Toronto, however, was basking in glorious sunshine the whole day - if you are able to zoom in you can see the white outlines of the Toronto skyline highlighted by the CN tower in the middle part of the horizon.



The lighthouses were built to serve the navigational needs of the Second and Third Welland Canals at its Northern Terminus on Lake Ontario in the 19th Century. The Outer Light house was built in 1878 and the Inner Lighthouse was built in 1898. Today, they stand as the sentinel reminders of the community’s history and rich cultural heritage legacy-and provide an amazing backdrop to some the most beautiful sunsets in southern Ontario, which sunset, sadly, was a no-show on this day.