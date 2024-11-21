Diana Krall in concert

watched this magnificent jazz singer/pianist. she's a home-grown artist, from out west of Canada. i just love her contralto voice and the way she delivers songs making them her own with her easy to listen to style. it is so refreshing to actually hear someone who can actually sing and not shouting or yelling or lip-syncing. and she can play the piano at the same time. and to hear the fabulous songs of the last century in another style.i should watch more shows like this now that i have some time, you know, if i'm not painting or writing or photographing.this song was part of her first set last night.