where does the time go? by summerfield
Photo 4243

where does the time go?

theme this week over at 52 frames is high key. as usual, i ran out of time and so just pulled out whatever prop took my fancy, shot once, twice and that was it.

itiofd, i do use this watch every now and then. i like the idea of winding a watch, you know, just like old times.

have a listen here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7Lqig7SkRo
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

summerfield

katy ace
Beautiful high key shot! What a gorgeous subject! And they sure don’t make music like that anymore do they?
November 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great high key and a beautiful object
November 25th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
I keep looking and looking
November 25th, 2024  
