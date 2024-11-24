Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4243
where does the time go?
theme this week over at 52 frames is high key. as usual, i ran out of time and so just pulled out whatever prop took my fancy, shot once, twice and that was it.
itiofd, i do use this watch every now and then. i like the idea of winding a watch, you know, just like old times.
have a listen here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7Lqig7SkRo
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6391
photos
177
followers
113
following
1162% complete
View this month »
4236
4237
4238
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
24th November 2024 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-songtitle
,
summerfield-52frames
,
songtitle-111
katy
ace
Beautiful high key shot! What a gorgeous subject! And they sure don’t make music like that anymore do they?
November 25th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Great high key and a beautiful object
November 25th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
I keep looking and looking
November 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close