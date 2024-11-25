the minstrels

this is a tapestry that i've had hanging in the most obscure wall in the apartment. a long time ago, when the first mr. summerfield did a lot of travelling for his business, he would bring home stuff he found in antique markets. this was the very first one he brought home for me. i actually wrote a poem about the scene depicted here although i had kept no copy and i certainly don't remember what i wrote. it was published in one of the women's magazine back in the old country in the early 80's along with a photo. sadly all my attempts to recover the particular issue were all in vain.



for week 46 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which was 'fabric'.