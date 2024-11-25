Previous
the minstrels by summerfield
the minstrels

this is a tapestry that i've had hanging in the most obscure wall in the apartment. a long time ago, when the first mr. summerfield did a lot of travelling for his business, he would bring home stuff he found in antique markets. this was the very first one he brought home for me. i actually wrote a poem about the scene depicted here although i had kept no copy and i certainly don't remember what i wrote. it was published in one of the women's magazine back in the old country in the early 80's along with a photo. sadly all my attempts to recover the particular issue were all in vain.

for week 46 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge of which was 'fabric'.
John Falconer ace
Sorry you couldn’t find the poem. Have you tried three British Library. Or archives.org??
November 26th, 2024  
