definitely walty door by summerfield
definitely walty door

that door on this abandoned, unused and unloved barn is literally walty. this month's pig word is 'walty' which means inclined or lean over.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

summerfield

Kathy ace
I like the uncared for look and textures, including the walty door.
December 2nd, 2024  
