Photo 4245
definitely walty door
that door on this abandoned, unused and unloved barn is literally walty. this month's pig word is 'walty' which means inclined or lean over.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
1
0
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6394
photos
177
followers
113
following
1163% complete
4239
4240
4241
4242
4243
4244
4245
4246
2
1
365-still
E-M10MarkII
16th November 2024 12:42pm
summerfield-driveby-shot
,
pigword
Kathy
ace
I like the uncared for look and textures, including the walty door.
December 2nd, 2024
