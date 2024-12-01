Previous
my bread and butter

as a legal assistant and previously an executive secretary for an international oil company, i always referred to my hands as my bread and butter, or my tools of the trade. once upon a time, they were pampered with massages and manicure which i found tedious but necessary for the job; but now, they just enjoy doing things i like - painting, writing, wielding the camera, playing the piano.

for this week's 'low key' prompt over at 52 frames.

attempting to post a complete month this month and hopefully my activities will allow me.
