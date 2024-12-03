window reflection - inspired by Kali

i have been learning how to properly blend colours so that the gradation is gradual and seamless. i've wasted five expensive canvases until i got to this one, which is still 'not there'. this was inspired by a photo posted by @kali66 a while ago. i'm not quite impressed with this rendition but surprisingly a couple of people have expressed 'interest' in acquiring a larger version. this was on a 16"x20" gallery wrapped canvas.
there was a sale at Michaels craft store last Friday (they called it 'black Friday sale') where the canvas was 3 for 1, i.e., i paid for one canvas and got 2 for free, and they even applied a senior discount! i just love being a senior! so i spent quite a few hundred dollars on large canvases as a friend has asked me to paint a spring waterscape for their living room wall.