Previous
window reflection - inspired by Kali by summerfield
Photo 4248

window reflection - inspired by Kali

i have been learning how to properly blend colours so that the gradation is gradual and seamless. i've wasted five expensive canvases until i got to this one, which is still 'not there'. this was inspired by a photo posted by @kali66 a while ago. i'm not quite impressed with this rendition but surprisingly a couple of people have expressed 'interest' in acquiring a larger version. this was on a 16"x20" gallery wrapped canvas.

there was a sale at Michaels craft store last Friday (they called it 'black Friday sale') where the canvas was 3 for 1, i.e., i paid for one canvas and got 2 for free, and they even applied a senior discount! i just love being a senior! so i spent quite a few hundred dollars on large canvases as a friend has asked me to paint a spring waterscape for their living room wall.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
How very cool! A bargain and a commission—wow.
December 4th, 2024  
kali ace
interesting! cant figure out which photo you mean?!
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact