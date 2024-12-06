Previous
my Christmas tree by summerfield
my Christmas tree

i've put up my Christmas tree. as in previous years, i used an old broken tripod, wrapped it in foil garlands then decorated it with all things piggies -- decors and crafts that my five favourite pigsters so lovingly made and sent to me. i couldn't find the box with the old decorations so the first few ones i received aren't included here.

i'll be hosting lunch for the family on Christmas day so i'm bracing for a major stress-filled holidays. but i'll be up north on the hudson bay for new year's eve festivities. it will be snow-filled but i'm lugging my Nikon and my little Olympus and my watercolours. i shall be testing my driving skills in the snow, see if i will come back home whole and alive. 🤣
summerfield

Corinne ace
Original and cute !
December 7th, 2024  
