Previous
fabric by summerfield
Photo 4252

fabric

trying to catch up with the 52 captures challenges as i am waaaaay behind.

i have to open the parcels from my fellow pigsters as i know there will be ornaments to go with the piggy treepod. i was surprised finding this piece of fabric which was used to wrap the ball hanging from the centre of my tree yesterday. the fabric is printed with Christmas symbols which i find quaint and cutesy, that it deserves to be featured in my album. lucky for me, it satisfies week 46's fabric prompt of the 52 captures challenge, which i might have already fulfilled, but....
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact