fabric

trying to catch up with the 52 captures challenges as i am waaaaay behind.



i have to open the parcels from my fellow pigsters as i know there will be ornaments to go with the piggy treepod. i was surprised finding this piece of fabric which was used to wrap the ball hanging from the centre of my tree yesterday. the fabric is printed with Christmas symbols which i find quaint and cutesy, that it deserves to be featured in my album. lucky for me, it satisfies week 46's fabric prompt of the 52 captures challenge, which i might have already fulfilled, but....