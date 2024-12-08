Previous
santa's thriving business by summerfield
santa's thriving business

i was in a large mall east of toronto. this mall used to be accessible by an outdoor elevated train but the route was closed as the trains were always breaking down, especially during the winter days. now it is only accessible by dedicated buses, or cars

it would've been a jampacked mall, what with the Christmas shopping and all, but shoppers don't fill the mall like it used to. before, even during ordinary days, this was packed! maybe also because we came in quite close to closing time.

not a long line-up either at Santa's kiosk. but hopefully as the days progress into the big day, business will have good days.

the only shop that had a lineup at the check out was the tommy hilfiger shop and that is because of the huge reduction in their prices. a $109 sweater was down to $39.99 and at the cash there was a further 40% discount plus a $5 coupon for future purchases. too bad i don't like the brand. but i did see young Darren who works as a manager there.
katy ace
Terrific perspective for your photo! It does not look very packed, but it might be too early in the season
December 9th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very nice Santa house. Love the clock face.
December 9th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Wow, such an elaborate Santa spot! You found a great angle for this photo.
December 9th, 2024  
