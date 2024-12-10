spring robin

i've been having weird sleep pattern the last several weeks. whether i go to bed early, late or very late, i would wake up every hour and i do not even need to go to the washroom. last night, one of my molar crowns had a chip after the cleaning so it was a bit sensitive and the sharp edge bothered me. but i slept before 12 and woke up at 4. weird, really weird. i decided it was not worth going back to sleep so pottered around the apartment and on impulse, painted this, which i've been meaning to do anyway as a gift for one of the old ladies at the church. done it in two hours. that bubble on the top right on the canvas buggers the heck out of me though and i don't know how to fix the darn thing.



i think for 2025, i should try again and do a painting each week.



maybe.



perhaps.



not!



medium: acrylic



i forgot whose picture i modeled this from. if you recognize it and it's yours, please let me know so i can put a note on the back of the painting. it's something i always do - 'painted from the image of ***'.