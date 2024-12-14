all you can eat buffet

Previous
i went to the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory and watched butterflies, and other insects, as well as birds. chased butterflies with my camera but finally gave up and just sat around in front of a small waterfall. while it was 30 degrees celcius inside the conservatory, the glass ceiling uphigh was frosty from the -10 degrees weather outside. i was wise enough to not take out the camera right away but instead sat around at the cafe. after 15 minutes, i went inside the conservatory and did not have the problem of the lens fogging up.

took 200 shots of mostly of blurry moving butterflies. this is one of the very few good ones.
Kathy A ace
Great shot! Your story could have been mine when I visited a butterfly house in South America
December 15th, 2024  
katy ace
Excellent! So glad you waited till your camera warmed up before taking the photos
December 15th, 2024  
Diane ace
Good shot. You were smart to let the camera adjust to the humidity.
December 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful butterfly.
December 15th, 2024  
