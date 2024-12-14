all you can eat buffet

i went to the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory and watched butterflies, and other insects, as well as birds. chased butterflies with my camera but finally gave up and just sat around in front of a small waterfall. while it was 30 degrees celcius inside the conservatory, the glass ceiling uphigh was frosty from the -10 degrees weather outside. i was wise enough to not take out the camera right away but instead sat around at the cafe. after 15 minutes, i went inside the conservatory and did not have the problem of the lens fogging up.



took 200 shots of mostly of blurry moving butterflies. this is one of the very few good ones.