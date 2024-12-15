Previous
a dead butterfly at her feet by summerfield
Photo 4260

a dead butterfly at her feet

another shot from last Saturday's trip to the Cambridge Butterfly conservatory. i waited for one of the colourful butterflies to alit on the statue but it wasn't meant to be.
summerfield

