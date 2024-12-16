but where are the shoppers?

Previous
the Eaton Centre, which is one of the large malls in Toronto, has this huge Christmas tree decked with a gazillion red lights from base to top. there is a light show ever hour which turns the tree into different colour lights and transforms the mall into a winter wonderland along with Christmas music. the light show just finished when i took this. the tree scales the height of the mall which is about five or six storeys, the star almost touching the glass ceiling.

it's rather interesting that the mall isn't jampacked with shoppers.

for week 51 of the 52 captures challenge, Christmas is the theme this week.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

summerfield

ace
Corinne C ace
Great pic. I love the Eaton Center!
December 17th, 2024  
katy ace
That tree is huge! Is it a real tree? I bet the late show is gorgeous to see. Perfect photo to capture the whole thing within the frame.
December 17th, 2024  
