but where are the shoppers?

the Eaton Centre, which is one of the large malls in Toronto, has this huge Christmas tree decked with a gazillion red lights from base to top. there is a light show ever hour which turns the tree into different colour lights and transforms the mall into a winter wonderland along with Christmas music. the light show just finished when i took this. the tree scales the height of the mall which is about five or six storeys, the star almost touching the glass ceiling.



it's rather interesting that the mall isn't jampacked with shoppers.



for week 51 of the 52 captures challenge, Christmas is the theme this week.