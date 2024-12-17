the mighty niagara falls

a friend is visiting and is staying at the Fallsview Casino Resort, on the penthouse floor. when i came out of the elevator, i was impressed that, although i couldn't see neither the American nor the Canadian falls, the view of the whole city was quite the thing. then we went to the hotel room and i was even more impressed for it has the view of both falls. i remember that when Ann @olivetreeann and i last got together here, we promised ourselves that we would save money and take a helicopter ride to get aerial shots of the falls. well, no need to do that! i got a free view of the falls from above, this is as good as it gets, methinks. although the helicopter ride would probably now cost close to $250, a night at this room is $1,500. the heli ride would still be a lot cheaper but here you could view the falls all day and night.
tomorrow, i come back to take the sunrise over the falls, something i've been aiming for quite some time. darn it all, however! rain is predicted tomorrow; bad enough that the whole day today was marked by low dark clouds and a spit of rain. here's hoping mother nature will change her mind and let the sun through at least until i get a shot of the sunrise.