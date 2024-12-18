Previous
the American falls and Goat Island by summerfield
Photo 4263

the American falls and Goat Island

it would be remiss of me if i do not post the American side of the falls when it is there to be photographed. whilst not as impressive as the bigger horseshoe falls, it is nonetheless powerful. since a few years ago, the boats 'maid of the mists' run from the American falls. it being December and the temperatures drop, the boats don't run until early April.

the sun was a no-show this morning; we woke up to very low hanging grey clouds and we actually had spitting rain for most of the day. well, there will be another sunrise, i'm sure.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
Diane ace
Sorry it wasn't a better morning, but this is still a great view.
December 19th, 2024  
