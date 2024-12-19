presents

the neighbour across the hall knocked on my door this afternoon and handed me the red gift box. it was quite nice of them. they often have multiple parcels delivered to their door and sometimes they're away so i take the boxes inside my apartment and leave them a note that i'm safekeeping them. they do the same for me but that rarely happens. i might give them a box of ferrero rocher next week although the lady might not appreciate it as she's trying to lose weight. there's a dilemma.



the decorative ball is from one of my fellow pigsters; it fell off my treepod. thought i might better shoot it first before i tie it back up the treepod.



another post for week 51 of the 52 captures challenge, the challenge being "Christmas".