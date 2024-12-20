Sign up
Photo 4265
minimal bauble
over at 52 frames the theme is black and white minimalism. this was my entry.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;
6413
photos
177
followers
113
following
1168% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
19th December 2024 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52frames
,
summerfield-52frames
