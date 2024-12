week 47 of the 52 captures challenge challenged us to photograph fork in an interesting way. so many shots have been done by so many photographers. so how to make fork interesting? well, this is a variation on this shot https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2024-01-15 i kind of like the shape of that little cherry, don't you?itiofd, i ate the cherries (there were three) because i am just human and i am weak.