the story of Christmas

this morning, during our Sunday service, in lieu of a 'sermon', the church presented the congregation with a Christmas pageant, with the church's camp summer children playing the characters in the story. oh, those children, are they ever so cute. and so well-behaved, just did their parts, some with a bit more prodding, others just delivering their parts with flair and gusto. the story was being read and the children were sort of pantomiming their parts. at one point, the little angel in the centre was quite late but just inserted herself in front, her rightful place, to everyone's amusement. with her blue eyes and blond locks, she simply looks like a little angel you see in drawings and paintings.



here, they were awaiting the arrival of the three kings who were processioning from the narthex towards the altar. it was so heart-warming to listen to an old story with children as actors.



the parents of the children were naturally taking movies from their phones so in deference, even though i was asked to take photos for the church, i had to carefully situate myself so i didn't obstruct their views.



at one point 'Mary' had to go on a donkey being pulled by 'Joseph' and did their jobs with aplomb, Joseph deftly pulling the donkey like he was doing it all his life, considering, according to the minister, he was having quite a difficulty pulling it during their final rehearsal yesterday.



but a good time was had by all.