the red telephone booth

yes, it's an actual telephone booth of the old queen's variety; yes, there's an actual working payphone inside it, and, no, that is not superman inside. i just asked him to go inside and pretend he was making a call. i reckon this phone booth gets a business at least once a month or probably not, because why use the thingamajiggs when almost everyone including little kids have their own mobile phone.
as far as i know, there are only two of this thing in Toronto -- this one and the one in my former office. the one in my former office was especially purchased from London back in the early part of this century. see https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2020-03-07 this one has been here since the opening of this mall during the last century.
i had the genius idea of going to the mall to have a walk as i haven't gone for my regular morning walks due to bad weather conditions. it was not a genius idea after all. i ended up spending $100 for 'stuff', jesus murphy!
I love these old British phone boxes. I’ll be in London next year so will no doubt take one photograph just because I can!!!