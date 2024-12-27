Previous
the red telephone booth by summerfield
yes, it's an actual telephone booth of the old queen's variety; yes, there's an actual working payphone inside it, and, no, that is not superman inside. i just asked him to go inside and pretend he was making a call. i reckon this phone booth gets a business at least once a month or probably not, because why use the thingamajiggs when almost everyone including little kids have their own mobile phone.

as far as i know, there are only two of this thing in Toronto -- this one and the one in my former office. the one in my former office was especially purchased from London back in the early part of this century. see https://365project.org/summerfield/365-still/2020-03-07 this one has been here since the opening of this mall during the last century.

i had the genius idea of going to the mall to have a walk as i haven't gone for my regular morning walks due to bad weather conditions. it was not a genius idea after all. i ended up spending $100 for 'stuff', jesus murphy!
27th December 2024

summerfield

Jessica Eby
I didn&#039;t know we had any of these over here! Not any with actual phones instead of just being decor, anyway!
December 29th, 2024  
summerfield
@princessicajessica - the one in my former office is just for decor.
December 29th, 2024  
Brigette
Happy almost New Year Vicki
I love these old British phone boxes. I’ll be in London next year so will no doubt take one photograph just because I can!!!
December 29th, 2024  
Casablanca
How delightful! A normal feature of my youth here in England and now mostly gone. I adore a proper phone box!
December 29th, 2024  
Corinne C
Great shot and use of selective color
December 29th, 2024  
katy
Excellent subject and processing for your photo. How obliging of him to make the call.
December 29th, 2024  
