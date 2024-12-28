Sign up
Photo 4273
old barns and silos
another drive-by shot taken during my trip to Cambridge some two weeks ago.
paintable?
no need to comment, just filling in the calendar because i want to. 🤣
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
summerfield
ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
6423
photos
178
followers
113
following
1171% complete
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-still
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
22nd December 2024 4:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
summerfield-driveby-shot
gloria jones
ace
Neat shapes, textures in this great shot
December 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these lovely shapes and textures.
December 31st, 2024
