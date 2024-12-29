Previous
it all leads to that place by summerfield
Photo 4273

it all leads to that place

that place being the gambling hall or the casino. we're an hour up north from toronto where there is no other attraction but a big casino and a hotel. it's been raining steadily since last night and i had hoped that the rain would've stopped enough to get a few photo opportunities but sadly, no dice. so the interior of the hotel is fair game.

for the final week of the 52 captures challenge, leading line is the theme for this week. sadly, i missed four different weeks and unable to make up for those four weeks, but c'est la vie. i promised myself to be better with this challenge as well as the 52 frames. well, as best as i could would be a better promise, ain't it?
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

summerfield

ace
@summerfield
2022 - thank you for visiting my albums and commenting on my photos. i shall return the favour by browsing and commenting on your album/s;...
1170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a lovely variety of leading lines! Did you win anything in the casino?
December 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Hope you won something! Nice POV
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact