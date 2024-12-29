it all leads to that place

that place being the gambling hall or the casino. we're an hour up north from toronto where there is no other attraction but a big casino and a hotel. it's been raining steadily since last night and i had hoped that the rain would've stopped enough to get a few photo opportunities but sadly, no dice. so the interior of the hotel is fair game.



for the final week of the 52 captures challenge, leading line is the theme for this week. sadly, i missed four different weeks and unable to make up for those four weeks, but c'est la vie. i promised myself to be better with this challenge as well as the 52 frames. well, as best as i could would be a better promise, ain't it?