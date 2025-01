2024's last hurrah!

2024 heralded its last day with a burning sunrise in explosions of red, orange, yellow, gray and the bluest of blue skies. of course, it had a tantrum towards the evening when the winds set in as well as the rain. all snows on the ground melted into puddles of mud and murky water.



end of the year is always a poignant one. here's to the best of everything for all of us.