the last one

we have a tradition back in the old country during new year's eve, where we wear polka dotted clothes the circles akin to 'coins'. we put money in our pockets and jiggle them as the new year rings in. we beat pans around the house to drive away the bad spirits while our windows are open to welcome the good ones. we make a centrepiece on the table filled with round fruits, or almost round fruits -- orange, apples, grapes.



we can't practice all those traditions here in North America. yes, beat pans and make noise and the neighbours will yell at you and call the police on you. the windows and doors must remain closed, especially if there's a snowstorm or rainstorm which is always the case. so i resort to the round fruit tradition.



so last Tuesday, the weather being so tolerably conducive to walking, i walked with the intention of doing some grocery shopping. gah! for a small bunch of grapes, red and green, it cost me more than $20! twenty freaking dollars, ladies and gentlemen. so today, i ate red grapes because there is no way in hades that i will let those dry up. tomorrow, the green!