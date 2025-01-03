Previous
sunlight, reflections and shadows by summerfield
Photo 4279

sunlight, reflections and shadows

i quite liked the sunlight on the building with all the geometric shapes and reflections. it was rather difficult to get a not so distorted shot as i was just right across the street. but it was cold with a biting wind so a couple of shots and that was it for me and dashed inside the mall.

inside the mall it was like chaos! too many people and i start to feel vertigo-ish. i had wanted to go and get a new iPhone from my service provider but just going through the revolving doors with all the people swarming through, i decided to high tail it to the subway train and just went straight home.

a possible entry for the first week of the 2025 edition of 52 captures challenge, the challenge being 'geometry'. i could post a much better looking photo if i find the time this weekend.
summerfield

