à la Mumler

i have come to not like taking self-portraits anymore as it is a big to-do to make myself look decently worth looking at. but sometimes needs must. like at 52 frames, almost always require a self-portrait as the first week's entry. so i set about taking a few shots and then i thought why not make it worthwhile by killing a couple more birds with the proverbial one stone. i thought of the current artist challenge and perhaps five plus two.



artist challenge's featured artist, i believe, is William Mumler, the guy who shoots spirits. however, five plus two's theme is resolutions. well, my resolution this year is i'm not making any resolution at all, and if i can help not posting a self-portrait, then i won't. just because i can or cannot. 😜(as much as i love my fiveplustwo pals!)



processed entirely in ribbet as the laptop with the photoshop program has gone kaput!